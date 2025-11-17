JLL Brokers Sale of 122-Room, Marriott-Branded Hotel in Northern New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of the 122-room Courtyard by Marriott Wayne Fairfield hotel in Northern New Jersey. Built in 2018, the four-story hotel features 73 standard king rooms, 36 standard two-queen rooms, seven extended two-queen rooms, four king suites and two queen suites. Amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, onsite restaurant and 1,587 square feet of meeting and event space. Phil White of JLL represented the seller, RiverLink Hotels, in the deal. Jillian Mariutti, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing through M&T Bank on behalf of the buyer, Concord Hospitality.