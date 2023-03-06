JLL Brokers Sale of 124,262 SF Shopping Center in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

NEW BRITAIN, PA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Town Center of New Britain, a 124,262-square-foot shopping center located on the northern outskirts of Philadelphia. Grocer Giant Food anchors the center, which was built in 1990 and renovated in 2002. At the time of sale, Town Center of New Britain was 91 percent leased, and other tenants include Rite Aid, Dollar Tree, Verizon Wireless and AutoZone. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally and Colin Behr of JLL represented the seller, Federal Realty Investment Trust, in the transaction. Milbrook Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.