JLL Brokers Sale of 125,826 SF Aurora Commons Shopping Center in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Aurora Commons, a 125,826-square-foot, open-air shopping center in Aurora. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1988, the property is 75 percent leased to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, DD’s Discounts, Five Below, Dollar Tree, T-Mobile and H&R Block. Cermak Fresh Market shadow anchors the center, which is located at 1272 N. Lake St. Michael Nieder, Keely Polczynski and Caity Tirakian of JLL represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers. Sperry Equities was the buyer.