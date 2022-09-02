JLL Brokers Sale of 126-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Woburn, Massachusetts
WOBURN, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of the 126-room Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn/Burlington hotel, located north of the state capital. The property underwent a renovation in 2015-2016 and offers a business center, fitness center, outdoor pool and a sundry store. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright, Emily Zhang and Miranda Guajardo of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between funds managed by Contrarian Capital Management and Waramaug Hospitality, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.