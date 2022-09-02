REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 126-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Woburn, Massachusetts

The Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn/Burlington hotel totals 126 rooms.

WOBURN, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of the 126-room Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn/Burlington hotel, located north of the state capital. The property underwent a renovation in 2015-2016 and offers a business center, fitness center, outdoor pool and a sundry store. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright, Emily Zhang and Miranda Guajardo of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between funds managed by Contrarian Capital Management and Waramaug Hospitality, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

