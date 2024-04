PITTSBURGH — JLL has brokered the sale of the 127-room Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport Robinson Mall hotel. The hotel offers an indoor pool, fitness center and onsite dining options, as well as proximity to destinations such as Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Zoo, Settlers Cabin Park, S&T Bank Music Park, PPG Arena and the Pittsburgh Botanical Gardens. Philip White led the JLL team that represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.