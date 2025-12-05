JLL Brokers Sale of 130,735 SF Office Building in West Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of 5858 Westheimer, a 130,735-square-foot office building located in the Tanglewood area of West Houston. The eight-story building was constructed in 1981 and was 47 percent leased at the time of sale. Rick Goings and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the seller, a special servicer, in the transaction. The buyer, an entity doing business as Geirin LandPark Westheimer LLC, plans to implement a value-add program that will upgrade the lobby, common areas, signage and spec suites.