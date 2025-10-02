JLL Brokers Sale of 132,599 SF Office Building in West Houston Leased to BlueCross BlueShield

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of a 132,599-square-foot office building in West Houston. Completed in 1999, the building at 8101 W. Sam Houston Parkway S was fully leased at the time of sale to BlueCross BlueShield, which recently signed an 11-year lease. Kevin McConn and Rick Goings of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Denver-based Sagard Real Estate, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, a partnership between Fuller Realty Partners and ICP Funds. Wally Reid and Cameron Cureton, also with JLL, arranged a five-year acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for the deal through a regional bank.