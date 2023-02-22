JLL Brokers Sale of 134,980 SF Shopping Center in Warrington, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

WARRINGTON, PA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Creekview Center, a 134,980-square-foot shopping center in Warrington, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The grocery-anchored property is also home to tenants such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Bank of America and Petco. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally and Colin Behr of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment and development firm Goodman Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.