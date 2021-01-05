JLL Brokers Sale of 138,571 SF Shopping Center in Indiana

T.J. Maxx anchors Town Square, which was built in 2001.

SCHERERVILLE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Town Square, a 138,571-square-foot, regional shopping center in Schererville in Northwest Indiana. The sales price was undisclosed. Bed Bath & Beyond, T.J. Maxx, Old Navy and Shoe Carnival are among the tenants. The property was built in 2001. Clinton Mitchell and Amy Sands of JLL represented the seller, Walton Street Capital. Albanese Cormier Holdings purchased the asset.