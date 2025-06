CYPRESS, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of DHT-4 Last Mile, a 141,360-square-foot industrial building in the northwestern Houston metro of Cypress. Completed in 2022, the buildings sits on 37 acres and features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 233 cars and 940 vans. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Lance Young of JLL represented the seller, Vigavi Realty, in the transaction. Allegra Holding Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.