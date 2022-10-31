JLL Brokers Sale of 142,767 SF Retail Center in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Pensacola Square, a 142,767-square-foot shopping center located in Pensacola. Brad Peterson and Whitaker Leonhardt of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures LLC. Pensacola Square, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, is anchored by Big Lots and shadow-anchored by Hobby Lobby. Tenants at the property include American Freight Outlet, Beall’s Outlet and Petland. A private Florida-based family office acquired the shopping center for an undisclosed price.