Amenities at 2 Giralda Farms in Madison, New Jersey, include a fitness center, sample kitchen, cafeteria area with indoor and outdoor seating areas, conference center with an auditorium and a boardroom.
JLL Brokers Sale of 146,366 SF Office Building in Madison, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MADISON, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of 2 Giralda Farms, a 146,366-square-foot office building located within the 181-acre Giralda Farms corporate campus in the Northern New Jersey community of Madison. The four-story building, which was constructed in 2001, formerly served as the U.S. headquarters for global shipping giant Maersk before being leased by pharmaceutical company Merck through mid-2025. Jeremy Neuer, Jose Cruz, Ryan Robertson, Tim Greiner and Mike Pietrowicz of JLL represented the undisclosed institutional seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a subsidiary of Gellert Global Group.

