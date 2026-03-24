JLL Brokers Sale of 147,000 SF Shopping Center in North Brunswick, New Jersey

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of The Shoppes at North Brunswick, a 147,000-square-foot shopping center located about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan. Built on 16 acres in 2007, the center was 86.7 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Bath & Body Works, Men’s Wearhouse, Crumbl Cookies, Banana Republic, Big Blue Swim School and Orangetheory Fitness. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn and J.B. Bruno of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of local owner-operator The Azarian Group, in the transaction. The buyer was a local private investor.