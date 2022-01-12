JLL Brokers Sale of 150,163 SF Shopping Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Apple Glen Crossing is 94 percent leased.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Apple Glen Crossing in Fort Wayne for an undisclosed price. The 150,163-square-foot property is an open-air power center anchored by Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Apple Glen Crossing is 94 percent leased. Additional tenants include Shoe Carnival, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Cali Nails and Sports Clips. Built in 2000, the property sits on 17 acres along Apple Glen Boulevard. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Michael Nieder and Tim Murry of JLL represented the seller, Brixmor Property Group. Berengaria Development, the real estate arm of Marcus Investments LLC, was the buyer.