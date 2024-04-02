Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Hampton Inn & Suites National Harbor/Alexandria Area is situated along the Potomac River in Oxon Hill, Md.
JLL Brokers Sale of 154-Room Hampton Inn Hotel in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

OXON HILL, MD. — JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality group has brokered the sale of Hampton Inn & Suites National Harbor/Alexandria Area, a 154-room hotel located at 250 Waterfront St. in Oxon Hill. The sales price was not disclosed, but Washington Business Journal reports the asset traded for $47 million.

Situated along the Potomac River about 11.5 miles south of Washington, D.C., the 11-story hotel is located across the street from The Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. The hotel features a business center, fitness center, complimentary breakfast, indoor pool and meeting space.

Ketan Patel, Phil White and Vasilis Halakos of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

