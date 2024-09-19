Thursday, September 19, 2024
JLL Brokers Sale of 158,709 SF Shopping Center in East Greenwich, Rhode Island

by Taylor Williams

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — JLL has brokered the sale of East Greenwich Plaza, a 158,709-square-foot shopping center in East Greenwich, located south of Providence. Situated on 20.5 acres and anchored by Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, the center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Le’s Isle Rose, Healthtrax, Bank Newport and McDonald’s. Chris Angelone, Bill Moylan, Zach Nitsche, Jessica Dowd and Sam Wiesman of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Brand Street Properties and Regency Centers.

