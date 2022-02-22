REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 166,100 SF Shopping Center in Holland, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Felch Street Shopping Center in Holland is fully leased.

HOLLAND, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Felch Street Shopping Center in the Grand Rapids suburb of Holland. The sales price was undisclosed. The 166,100-square-foot shopping center is fully leased to tenants such as Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath and Beyond, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Old Navy, Jonathan Stevens Mattress, Party City, PetSmart, Shoe Carnival, T.J. Maxx and Ulta Beauty. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell, Michael Nieder and Matthew Schoenfeldt of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. A private fund based in the Southeast purchased the asset.

