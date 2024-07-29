Monday, July 29, 2024
Landmark at North Hills was 84.3 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 166,653 SF Landmark at North Hills Office Building in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Landmark at North Hills, a 166,653-square-foot office building located at 4601 Six Forks Road in Raleigh.

A joint venture between Edgewater Ventures and Northridge Capital acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Ryan Clutter, Daniel Flynn, C.J. Liuzzo and Sarah Holloway of JLL represented the seller, BentallGreenOak (BGO), in the transaction. Dennis Hurley, Hillman Duncan and Patti Autry of JLL will manage leasing at the property on behalf of the new ownership.

Landmark at North Hills, which sits on seven acres and comprises two five-story buildings connected by a sky bridge, was 84.3 percent leased at the time of sale.

