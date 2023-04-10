JLL Brokers Sale of 170,172 SF Cornerstone Corporate Center in Plantation, Florida

PLANTATION, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Cornerstone Corporate Center I, a 170,172-square-foot, multi-tenant office building in Plantation, just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Situated on 9.1 acres, the property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Marriott International, Morgan Stanley and MetLife. Amenities at the building include a covered parking deck, gym, café and access to nearby restaurants.

Hermen Rodriguez, Ike Ojala, Matthew McCormack, Max Lescano and Blake Koletic of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as The AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust, advised by PNC Realty Investors. PIR Corner LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.