Monday, April 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaOfficeSoutheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 170,172 SF Cornerstone Corporate Center in Plantation, Florida

by Jeff Shaw

PLANTATION, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Cornerstone Corporate Center I, a 170,172-square-foot, multi-tenant office building in Plantation, just west of Fort Lauderdale. 

Situated on 9.1 acres, the property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Marriott International, Morgan Stanley and MetLife. Amenities at the building include a covered parking deck, gym, café and access to nearby restaurants. 

Hermen Rodriguez, Ike Ojala, Matthew McCormack, Max Lescano and Blake Koletic of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as The AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust, advised by PNC Realty Investors. PIR Corner LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price. 

You may also like

Fundrise Acquires Industrial Building within Cubes at Glendale...

NAI Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Denver Office Building

Loramar Equities Buys Commercial Building in Westlake Village,...

Berkadia Arranges $45M Acquisition Financing for Prose Concord...

EverWest Sells Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta for...

Red Rock, Westport Capital Divest of 353,044 SF...

BLVD Breaks Ground on $13.5M Redevelopment of Aqua...

Brixton Capital Acquires 144-Unit Atlee Apartments in San...

Goree Architects Signs 21,392 SF Office Lease Expansion...