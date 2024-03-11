JLL Brokers Sale of 171,055 SF Office Complex in Metro Houston

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of The Offices at Kensington, a 171,055-square-foot office complex located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The complex consists of two four-story buildings that had a combined occupancy rate of 84 percent at the time of sale. Rick Goings and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the seller, California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners, in the transaction. Michael Johnson and Michael King, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of fixed-rate acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Houston-based private equity firm DML Capital.