The office building known as 1255 Enclave in Houston's Energy Corridor area totals 171,091 square feet. The property was built in 1999.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 171,091 SF Office Building in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of 1255 Enclave, a 171,091-square-foot office building in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. Completed on 6.7-acres in 1999, the six-story building is situated within a 120-acre, 3 million-square-foot development known as The Enclave and offers amenities such as a fitness center and outdoor dining and gathering spaces. The sale also included a 676-space parking garage. Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Harmony Public Schools, plans to house back-office functions within the building.

