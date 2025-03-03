JLL Brokers Sale of 171,091 SF Office Building in West Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of 1255 Enclave, a 171,091-square-foot office building in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. Completed on 6.7-acres in 1999, the six-story building is situated within a 120-acre, 3 million-square-foot development known as The Enclave and offers amenities such as a fitness center and outdoor dining and gathering spaces. The sale also included a 676-space parking garage. Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Harmony Public Schools, plans to house back-office functions within the building.