Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 171,510 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of 1800 Bering, a 171,510-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The 10-story building was roughly 83 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities such as a micro market, tenant lounge, conference center and an outdoor patio. Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the seller, California-based investment firm KBS, in the transaction. Michael Johnson and Michael King, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, local private equity firm DML Capital. The new ownership has tapped Transwestern as the leasing agent.

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