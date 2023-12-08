JLL Brokers Sale of 174,821 SF Warehouse, Light Manufacturing Facility in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has brokered the sale of a 174,821-square-foot warehouse and light manufacturing facility in San Antonio. The front-load facility at 4958 Stout Drive is located on the city’s northeast side and features 22-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps and 270 parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Josh Villarreal and Greer Shetler of JLL represented the seller, Ledo Capital Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Prattco Creekway Industrial. The building was fully leased to tenants at the time of sale.