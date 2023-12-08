Friday, December 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

JLL Brokers Sale of 174,821 SF Warehouse, Light Manufacturing Facility in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has brokered the sale of a 174,821-square-foot warehouse and light manufacturing facility in San Antonio. The front-load facility at 4958 Stout Drive is located on the city’s northeast side and features 22-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high doors, two drive-in ramps and 270 parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Josh Villarreal and Greer Shetler of JLL represented the seller, Ledo Capital Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Prattco Creekway Industrial. The building was fully leased to tenants at the time of sale.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 107,288 SF...

Joint Venture Underway on 1 MSF Mixed-Use Project...

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 128-Unit Complex...

Keystone Advisors Signs 32,000 SF Office Lease in...

SL Green Agrees to Sell Midtown Manhattan Office...

Finial Group Negotiates 15,085 SF Office Lease in...

IPA Brokers $17.8M Sale of Retail Center in...

Kislak Arranges $3M Sale of Riverbank Commons Apartments...

Standard Communities Acquires 214-Unit Senior Living Community in...