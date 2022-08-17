JLL Brokers Sale of 175-Unit Multifamily Property in Suburban Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

BROWN DEER, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Bevy Apartments in Brown Deer, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2020, the multifamily property features both apartments and townhomes. Units average 961 square feet and come in a variety of studio, one- two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, outdoor terrace, clubroom, dog park and underground parking. Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant, Jeremy Weinstock and Jaime Fink of JLL represented the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. JVM Realty Corp. was the buyer.