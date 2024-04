HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of 777 Post Oak Boulevard, a 176,779-square-foot office building located in the Galleria/Uptown area of West Houston. The nine-story building, which was 70 percent leased at the time of sale, was most recently renovated in 2021. Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Fertitta Entertainment Inc., which is owned by Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.