JLL Brokers Sale of 182-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Seattle

LYNNWOOD, WASH. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Fairwinds Brighton Court, a 182-unit senior living community located in Lynnwood, roughly 16 miles north of Seattle.

Residences at the community, which was built in 1988, include independent living and assisted living units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the 4.4-acre property include a full-service restaurant, bistro, fitness center, salon, library, billiards room and courtyard.

Leisure Care will continue to manage the community on behalf of the buyer, a publicly traded REIT. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz, Aaron Rosenweig, Dan Baker and Dean Ferris of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.