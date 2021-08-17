JLL Brokers Sale of 182,129 SF Southlake Business Park Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Southlake Business Park totals 182,129 square feet across three buildings. The property was built in 2020.

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of Southlake Business Park, a 182,129-square-foot light industrial development located near Fort Worth. The three-building park was developed in 2020 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Building features include 24- to 28-foot clear heights, 63 dock-high doors, 15 percent office finishes, ESFR fire protection systems and ample vehicle parking. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Matthew Barge and Wesley Gilmer of JLL represented the seller, Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments, in the transaction. CBRE Global Investors purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. The development was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale.