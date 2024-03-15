Friday, March 15, 2024
Creekview-Crossing-Sherwood-OR
Located in Sherwood, Ore., Creekview Crossing features 183 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

JLL Brokers Sale of 183-Unit Creekview Crossing Apartments in Sherwood, Oregon

by Amy Works

SHERWOOD, ORE. — JLL has arranged the sale of Creekview Crossing, a garden-style apartment community located at 21759 SW Cedar Brook Way in Sherwood, a suburb southwest of Portland.

A fund managed by LaSalle Investment Management acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 2009, Creekview Crossing features 183 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with attached garages, nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and central HVAC. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a playground, pool and picnic tables.

Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Frank Solorzano of JLL Capital Markets’ investment sales advisory team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

