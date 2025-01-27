JLL Negotiates Sale of 185,051 SF Former Department Store in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of a 9.3-acre redevelopment site consisting of a 185,051-square-foot former department store in San Diego. A joint venture between Jofa Capital and BLT Enterprises acquired the asset from a private seller for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1555 Camino De La Reina, the redevelopment site is adjacent to the Mission Valley Mall. Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Capital Markets Investment and Sales Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.