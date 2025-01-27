Monday, January 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

JLL Negotiates Sale of 185,051 SF Former Department Store in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of a 9.3-acre redevelopment site consisting of a 185,051-square-foot former department store in San Diego. A joint venture between Jofa Capital and BLT Enterprises acquired the asset from a private seller for an undisclosed price.

Located at 1555 Camino De La Reina, the redevelopment site is adjacent to the Mission Valley Mall. Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Capital Markets Investment and Sales Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Bascom Group, Oaktree Acquire 408-Unit Apartment Community in...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 103,128 SF Green Tech...

Thoma-Holec to Design Interiors of Five Acanthus Senior...

Progressive Real Estate Brokers $5.2M Sale of Single-Tenant...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties Totaling...

Habitat Acquires 214-Unit Rental Townhome Community in Woodbury,...

Cooper Group Brokers $7.1M Sale of Kruse Commons...

Fortec Sells Early Childhood Education Facility in Suburban...

No Boogeyman in Sight for DC’s Retail Market,...