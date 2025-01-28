Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Lockton-Place-Houston
Lockton Place in Houston totals 186,747 square feet. The property was built in 1986.
JLL Brokers Sale of 186,747 SF Lockton Place Office Building in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Lockton Place, a 186,747-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase area. The eight-story building was constructed in 1986 and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, with insurance brokerage firm Lockton serving as the anchor tenant. Amenities include a tenant lounge, café and a fitness center. Rick Goings, Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Triten Real Estate Partners and Affinius Capital, in the transaction. Florida-based investment firm Galium Capital purchased Lockton Place for an undisclosed price.

