JLL Brokers Sale of 186,747 SF Lockton Place Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Lockton Place, a 186,747-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase area. The eight-story building was constructed in 1986 and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, with insurance brokerage firm Lockton serving as the anchor tenant. Amenities include a tenant lounge, café and a fitness center. Rick Goings, Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Triten Real Estate Partners and Affinius Capital, in the transaction. Florida-based investment firm Galium Capital purchased Lockton Place for an undisclosed price.