Thursday, July 17, 2025
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Apartment Complex in Danbury, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

DANBURY, CONN. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 192-unit apartment complex in Danbury, located along the Connecticut-New York border. Built in 1971, ReNew Danbury is a garden-style complex that offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 988 square feet. Amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse with a theater, game room, coffee bar and a fitness center. Steve Simonelli, Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Elizabeth DeVesty, Ryan Roberston, Austin Pierce and Jeremy Weinstock of JLL represented the seller, San Francisco-based investment firm FPA Multifamily, in the transaction. The buyer was private equity real estate firm Jones Street Investment Partners.

