Mattress Firm, Yang Ming Marine Transport and homebuilder Taylor Morrison are the anchor tenants at Reserve at Westchase, a 194,919-square-foot office building in West Houston.
JLL Brokers Sale of 194,919 SF Office Building in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Reserve at Westchase, a 194,919-square-foot office building in West Houston. Built in 1999, the four-story building has undergone significant renovations in recent years and offers amenities such as a tenant lounge and conference center. Kevin McConn led the JLL team that represented the seller, Transwestern Investment Group, in the transaction. Michael Johnson and Michael King, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing through an undisclosed insurance company on behalf of the buyer, DML Capital. The building was 76 percent leased at the time of sale.

