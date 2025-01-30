Thursday, January 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 198,720 SF Distribution Center in Taunton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

TAUNTON, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 198,720-square-foot distribution center in Taunton, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. Built in 2014, facility at 151 Charles F. Colton Road features a clear height of 28 feet, 30 loading docks, 23 trailer parking spaces and ESFR sprinkler system. Michael Restivo and David Coffman of JLL represented the seller, a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. An Ares Management Real Estate fund acquired the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale to a tire and automotive services company, for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

Penzance, TriWest Multifamily Purchase Stoney Trace Apartments in...

Rosewood, Pillar Buy 200,765 SF Industrial Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Destino...

JLL Arranges Sale of 121-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...

Aultas Sells 100-Unit Table Rock Multifamily Property in...

Charney Cos., Tavros Holdings Begin Leasing 224-Unit Multifamily...

Outrigger Industrial Completes First Building at 99 Central...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Room Black...

Glenstar, Private Investor Acquire 200 South Wacker Office...