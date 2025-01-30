JLL Brokers Sale of 198,720 SF Distribution Center in Taunton, Massachusetts

TAUNTON, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 198,720-square-foot distribution center in Taunton, located near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. Built in 2014, facility at 151 Charles F. Colton Road features a clear height of 28 feet, 30 loading docks, 23 trailer parking spaces and ESFR sprinkler system. Michael Restivo and David Coffman of JLL represented the seller, a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. An Ares Management Real Estate fund acquired the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale to a tire and automotive services company, for an undisclosed price.