JLL Brokers Sale of 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio Across Three Markets

by Amy Works

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of an industrial portfolio spanning Denver, Houston and northern New Jersey. Principal Asset Management and a state-sponsored pension plan acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Totaling 2.1 million square feet, the portfolio spans 10 industrial properties that were 96.7 percent occupied at the time of sale. The portfolio includes five properties in Denver, situated between the Denver International Airport and downtown; four assets in southwest Houston; and one facility in northern New Jersey, located at Exit 8A on the New Jersey Turnpike. The buildings offer an average size of 210,000 square feet and an average clear height of 32 feet.

Trent Agnew, John Huguenard, Peter Merrion, John Plower, Patrick Nally, Charlie Strauss, William McCormack and Robert Key of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the transaction.

