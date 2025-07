THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of 10001 Six Pines, a 200,000-square-foot office building located about 30 miles north of Houston in The Woodlands. The building was completed in 2002, and the site includes 3.4 acres for future expansion. Kevin McConn, Jeff Cairns and Brandon Clarke of JLL represented the seller and former occupant Chevron Phillips Chemical, in the deal and procured the buyer, Beland Properties.