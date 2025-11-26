JLL Brokers Sale of 203,506 SF Office Building in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of 14 Sylvan Way, a 203,506-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. Built in 2013 within the 2.1-million-square-foot Arbors @ Parsippany office campus, 14 Sylvan Way is a three-story building with a cafeteria/bistro, courtyard, tenant lounge, game room and conference facilities. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to Travel + Leisure Co. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Michael Kavaler and Tim Greiner of JLL represented the undisclosed, institutional seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Signature Acquisitions.