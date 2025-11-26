Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastOffice

JLL Brokers Sale of 203,506 SF Office Building in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of 14 Sylvan Way, a 203,506-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. Built in 2013 within the 2.1-million-square-foot Arbors @ Parsippany office campus, 14 Sylvan Way is a three-story building with a cafeteria/bistro, courtyard, tenant lounge, game room and conference facilities. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to Travel + Leisure Co. Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Michael Kavaler and Tim Greiner of JLL represented the undisclosed, institutional seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Signature Acquisitions.

You may also like

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $18M Permanent Loan for Hotel...

Kennedy Funding Provides $2.8M Land Loan for Development...

SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Restaurant Property...

Serpa Partners, AQUILA Acquire 286,000 SF Office Campus...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 10,000 SF Retail Strip...

GFI Realty Arranges $96M Loan for Refinancing of...

Kennedy Wilson-Managed Fund Purchases Apartment Community in Aurora,...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 13-Building Portfolio in West Sacramento,...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 189-Unit Apartment...