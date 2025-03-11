JLL Brokers Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Community in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Cascade at Town Center, a 204-unit multifamily community in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. The property was built in 2001 with 18 additional units added in 2018. Units average 1,158 square feet. Amenities include a gym, clubroom, indoor pool, courtyard and garage parking. Josh Talberg, Joseph Peris and Mark Stern of JLL represented both the seller, a joint venture between Harbert Management and Magellan Investment Partners, and the buyer, FPA Multifamily. Elliott Throne and Scott Loving of JLL originated acquisition financing through Freddie Mac.