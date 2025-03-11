Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
FPA Multifamily purchased Cascade at Town Center.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

JLL Brokers Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Community in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Cascade at Town Center, a 204-unit multifamily community in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. The property was built in 2001 with 18 additional units added in 2018. Units average 1,158 square feet. Amenities include a gym, clubroom, indoor pool, courtyard and garage parking. Josh Talberg, Joseph Peris and Mark Stern of JLL represented both the seller, a joint venture between Harbert Management and Magellan Investment Partners, and the buyer, FPA Multifamily. Elliott Throne and Scott Loving of JLL originated acquisition financing through Freddie Mac.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Negotiates Multiple Leases at Emami...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 22,300 SF Industrial Building...

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Mall Plaza Shopping...

Stubblebine Co. Arranges Sale of 2.6-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Grossman Cos. Acquires 9,869 SF Retail Strip Center...

Harbert South Bay Partners to Open 140-Unit Assisted...

KGJ Properties Disposes of 58,400 SF Industrial Property...

Neighborhood Ventures Buys 123-Unit Multifamily Community in Phoenix...

Strategic Realty Trust Sells Silver Lake Collection Retail...