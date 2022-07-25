REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 206,362 SF Office Building Leased to Men’s Wearhouse in Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has brokered the sale of Oak Park Office Center II, a 206,362-square-foot office building in Houston that houses the headquarters operations of apparel retailer Men’s Wearhouse. The building, which is located in Houston’s Westchase District, was 49 percent occupied at the time of sale. Kevin McConn, Marty Hogan and Jack Moody of JLL represented the seller, metro Boston-based REIT Office Properties Income Trust, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, Houston-based investment firm.

