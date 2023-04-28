JLL Brokers Sale of 207-Unit Urbana Court Apartment Complex in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Urbana Court, a 207-unit apartment complex in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Park. The sales price was undisclosed. Completed in 2021, the property features units with an average size of 877 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, private dog park, outdoor pergolas and pickleball courts. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Trident Development LLC, and the buyer, Turner Impact Capital.