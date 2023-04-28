Friday, April 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Urbana Court was built in 2021.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

JLL Brokers Sale of 207-Unit Urbana Court Apartment Complex in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKLYN PARK, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Urbana Court, a 207-unit apartment complex in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Park. The sales price was undisclosed. Completed in 2021, the property features units with an average size of 877 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, private dog park, outdoor pergolas and pickleball courts. Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson, Josh Talberg and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, Trident Development LLC, and the buyer, Turner Impact Capital.

You may also like

Faropoint Acquires Northern New Jersey Industrial Facility for...

Barcelo Homes Sells Caesars Luxury Apartments in Tacoma...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $35M Sale of Crescent...

NEPCG Arranges $9.7M Sale of Belden Square Apartments...

Watermarke Properties Buys City Centre Office-to Apartment Conversion...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of Manhattan...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 130-Unit Seniors Housing Development...

McShane, Powers & Sons Complete Construction of 206-Unit...

Greystone Provides $40.1M in Fannie Mae Financing for...