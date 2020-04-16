JLL Brokers Sale of 212,153 SF Medical Office Campus in Metro D.C.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — JLL has brokered the sale of Colesville Medical Campus, a three-building, 212,153-square-foot medical office campus in Silver Spring. The asset is situated at 10720, 10750 and 10770 Columbia Pike, 10 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. The property is positioned within a 10-mile radius of 12 hospitals with more than 3,000 beds. Trinity Health and Holy Cross Health, which operates its home care and hospice operations at the property, anchor the campus. The seller, Beckham Gumbin Ventures, acquired the asset in 2016 when it was 43 percent leased. At the time of sale, Colesville Medical was 82 percent leased. The campus features amenities such as a fitness center, conference center facility and parking for more than 789 vehicles. Ben Appel, Dave Baker, Jim Meisel, Andrew Weir and Matt Nicholson of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Robert Carey, Daniel Turley and Evan Parker of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer, Austin, Texas-based Virtus Real Estate Capital.