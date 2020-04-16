REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 212,153 SF Medical Office Campus in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Office, Southeast

Colesville Medical Campus is positioned within a 10-mile radius of 12 hospitals with more than 3,000 beds.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — JLL has brokered the sale of Colesville Medical Campus, a three-building, 212,153-square-foot medical office campus in Silver Spring. The asset is situated at 10720, 10750 and 10770 Columbia Pike, 10 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. The property is positioned within a 10-mile radius of 12 hospitals with more than 3,000 beds. Trinity Health and Holy Cross Health, which operates its home care and hospice operations at the property, anchor the campus. The seller, Beckham Gumbin Ventures, acquired the asset in 2016 when it was 43 percent leased. At the time of sale, Colesville Medical was 82 percent leased. The campus features amenities such as a fitness center, conference center facility and parking for more than 789 vehicles. Ben Appel, Dave Baker, Jim Meisel, Andrew Weir and Matt Nicholson of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Robert Carey, Daniel Turley and Evan Parker of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer, Austin, Texas-based Virtus Real Estate Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business