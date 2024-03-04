Monday, March 4, 2024
JLL Brokers Sale of 216,000 SF Warehouse in South Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 216,000-square-foot warehouse in South Brunswick, located just outside of Trenton. Built in 1991, the cross-dock facility at 152 Ridge Road features a clear height of 30 feet and 33 loading docks and was fully leased at the time of sale to an undisclosed, third-party logistics company. The unnamed owner sold the asset to Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Jordan Avanzato, Marc Duval, Nicholas Stefans, Jason Lundy, Jose Cruz and Conor Walsh of JLL brokered the deal.

