JLL Brokers Sale of 223,588 SF Office Portfolio in Jacksonville

Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of a two-property, Class A office portfolio totaling 223,588 square feet located at 4190 Belford Road and 4345 Southpoint Blvd. in Jacksonville. Hermen Rodriguez, Robbie McEwan, Ike Ojala, Max Lescano, Blake Koletic, Michael Roukis and Matthew McCormack of JLL represented the buyer, Bradford Allen Investment Advisors LLC, in the sales transaction. A joint venture between TriGate Capital and LRC Properties sold the portfolio for an undisclosed amount.

The 4190 Belfort Road property spans 119,230 square feet of office space and was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. The 4345 Southpoint Blvd. property has 103,358 square feet and is fully vacant. Overall, the property is leased to 14 tenants across 11 different industries.

The office portfolio is located within Enterprise Corporate Park, about eight miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville. The property is situated just east of Interstate 95 and John Turner Butler Boulevard and is adjacent to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.