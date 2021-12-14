JLL Brokers Sale of 227,041 SF South Frisco Village Retail Power Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

South Frisco Village totals 227,041 square feet. The property was built in 2001.

FRISCO, TEXAS — JLL has brokered the sale of South Frisco Village, a 227,041-square-foot retail power center located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Built in 2001, the property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Jo-Ann Fabrics, buybuy Baby and Painted Tree Marketplace. Ryan Shore, Chris Gerard, Barry Brown and Jack Copher of JLL represented the seller, Illinois-based InvenTrust Properties, in the transaction. Vista Property Co. purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.