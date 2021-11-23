REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 228,362 SF Life Sciences Building in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Life Sciences, Midwest

TopMed Realty purchased the asset from American Landmark Properties.

SKOKIE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of 4901 Searle Parkway, a 228,362-square-foot life sciences building in Skokie. The sales price was undisclosed. Located within the Illinois Science + Technology Park, the property originally served as the headquarters of pharmaceutical giant G.D. Searle. Today, the building is leased to NorthShore University HealthSystem. Sam DiFrancesca, Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller and Brian Shanfeld of JLL represented the seller, American Landmark Properties. TopMed Realty, a private equity firm focused on healthcare real estate, was the buyer.

