Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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800-Salem-St.-Wilmington-Massachusetts
The logistics facility at 800 Salem St. in Wilmington was fully leased to a single tenant at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Brokers Sale of 237,880 SF Logistics Facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, MASS. — JLL has brokered the sale of a 237,880-square-foot logistics facility located at 800 Salem St. in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. Completed in 2025, the building features a clear height of 32 feet, 47 dock-high loading positions, two drive-in doors, 130-foot truck court depths, parking for 332 cars and 33 trailers, 8,200 square feet of office space and an ESFR sprinkler systems. Michael Restivo, David Coffman and Tommy Hovey of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Camber Development and Wheelock Street Capital, in the transaction. Tom Sullivan and Matt Stewart, also with JLL, arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.

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