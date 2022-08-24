REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 244,768 SF Acadiana Square Shopping Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

Acadiana Square was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Burlington, Home Furniture Co. of Lafayette, T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, Office Depot and Party City.

LAFAYETTE, LA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Acadiana Square, a 244,768-square-foot shopping center located at 5700 Johnston St. in Lafayette. Jim Hamilton, Ryan West and Brad Buchanan of JLL represented the sellers, DRA Advisors and RCG Ventures, in the transaction. Property Commerce Dividend Fund acquired the center for an undisclosed price. Acadiana Square was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Burlington, Home Furniture Co. of Lafayette, T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, Office Depot and Party City. The previous ownership executed new leases or renewals totaling over 87,000 square feet at Acadiana Square in the past 18 months, according to JLL.

