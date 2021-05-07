JLL Brokers Sale of 248,988 SF Shopping Center in Metro Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

The Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm is located at 5006 Pinnacle Square, and was 75 percent leased at the time of sale.

TRUSSVILLE, ALA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, a 248,988-square-foot regional shopping center in Trussville, a suburb of Birmingham.

Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton, Will Sledge, Tom Hall and Taylor Callaway of JLL marketed the property in coordination with online auction platform Ten-X on behalf of the sellers, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates and Series 2007-C1. The undisclosed buyer was a private investor based out of Texas. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm is located at 5006 Pinnacle Square. The center was 75 percent leased at the time of sale and features a mix of national and regional tenants, including anchors Best Buy and At Home.