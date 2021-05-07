REBusinessOnline

JLL Brokers Sale of 248,988 SF Shopping Center in Metro Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm

The Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm is located at 5006 Pinnacle Square, and was 75 percent leased at the time of sale.

TRUSSVILLE, ALA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, a 248,988-square-foot regional shopping center in Trussville, a suburb of Birmingham.

Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton, Will Sledge, Tom Hall and Taylor Callaway of JLL marketed the property in coordination with online auction platform Ten-X on behalf of the sellers, Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates and Series 2007-C1. The undisclosed buyer was a private investor based out of Texas. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm is located at 5006 Pinnacle Square. The center was 75 percent leased at the time of sale and features a mix of national and regional tenants, including anchors Best Buy and At Home.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews