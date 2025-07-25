Friday, July 25, 2025
LifeScience Logistics LLC
LifeScience Logistics LLC, a leading supply chain service provider in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, fully occupies the industrial facility located at 2360 Ferrell Road in Durham.
JLL Brokers Sale of 250,541 SF Industrial Facility in Durham Leased to LifeScience Logistics

by Abby Cox

DURHAM, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of LifeScience Logistics at Durham 85, a 250,541-square-foot industrial facility situated at 2360 Ferrell Road within Durham 85 Industrial Park. The facility, which is located 10 miles from Research Triangle Park, is fully leased by LifeScience Logistics LLC, a supply chain service provider in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The facility features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire suppression and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the property. Dave Andrews, Pete Pittroff, Michael Scarnato and Mike Lewis of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Scannell Properties and Manulife Investment Management, in the transaction. Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties purchased the facility for an undisclosed price.

