JLL Brokers Sale of 251,200 SF Industrial Property in Middletown, Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Middletown Logistics Center, a 251,200-square-foot industrial property located just south of Harrisburg. The property was built in 2021-2022 and features a clear height of 36 feet, an ESFR sprinkler system, 42 loading doors, one drive-in door and parking for 193 cars and 33 trailers. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Endurance Real Estate Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a fund backed by Ares Management.