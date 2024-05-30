Thursday, May 30, 2024
Middletown-Logistics-Center
Middletown Logistics Center is located directly between the 775,000-square-foot UPS East Zone Regional Hub and a 121-acre FedEx distribution campus.
JLL Brokers Sale of 251,200 SF Industrial Property in Middletown, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — JLL has brokered the sale of Middletown Logistics Center, a 251,200-square-foot industrial property located just south of Harrisburg. The property was built in 2021-2022 and features a clear height of 36 feet, an ESFR sprinkler system, 42 loading doors, one drive-in door and parking for 193 cars and 33 trailers. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Endurance Real Estate Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a fund backed by Ares Management.

