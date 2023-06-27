JLL Brokers Sale of 255,868 SF Shopping Center in Indian Land, South Carolina

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — JLL has brokered the sale of Promenade at Carolina Reserve, a 255,868-square-foot shopping center in Indian Land, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Tom Kolarczyk and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, Bandera Ventures, in the transaction. The Dallas-based firm acquired the property early last year. Rikky Goswami with Insight Property Group represented the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Completed in 2018 by Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Hutton, Promenade at Carolina Reserve was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty, Hobby Lobby and Petco. Located at US Highway 521 at Jim Wilson Road, Promenade at Carolina Reserve is situated 25.4 miles from Charlotte and is about 27 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport.